CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 823 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $393.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

