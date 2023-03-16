CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 2,420 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 381.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $76.81 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

