CVA Family Office LLC Sells 85 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $989,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in KLA by 137.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $370.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.71. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

