Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

VSS stock opened at $103.94 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $126.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.