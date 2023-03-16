CVA Family Office LLC Has $311,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,476 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

