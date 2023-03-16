CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $333.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.23 and a 200 day moving average of $334.17. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.56.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

