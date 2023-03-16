Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.