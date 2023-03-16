CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 5,515 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Citigroup Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.82 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.