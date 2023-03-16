IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000.

PPA opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

