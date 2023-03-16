IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.06 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

