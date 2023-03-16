IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,026 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $30.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

