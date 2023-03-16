IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.