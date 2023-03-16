IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,979 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $56.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.