IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 454,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,666 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,651,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

