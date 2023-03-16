IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,130 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 39,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $945.44 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.