IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.85% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $139.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.62.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

