Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 187.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

