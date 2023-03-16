IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 18.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 130,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of MAIN opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.85%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Articles

