Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 84,790 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 216,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $127.90.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

