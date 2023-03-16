Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 808 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

