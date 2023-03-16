Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 14,665 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,511.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

