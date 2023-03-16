Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,249 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 270.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

