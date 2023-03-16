Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.47.

Accenture Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ACN opened at $246.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.28 and its 200 day moving average is $275.63. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

