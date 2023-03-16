Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $78.71.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,330 shares of company stock worth $131,850 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $126,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

