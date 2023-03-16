Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $78.71.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $126,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.