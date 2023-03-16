Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,922 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

