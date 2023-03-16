StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Tarena International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of -0.37.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

