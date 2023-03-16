Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Gentherm Stock Down 0.9 %

THRM stock opened at $59.38 on Thursday. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 177.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

