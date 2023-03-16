StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 2.7 %

Taylor Devices stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $17.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

