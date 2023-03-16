TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 16.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

