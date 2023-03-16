Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.49. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $152,614.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 78.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 1,284,496 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 256.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 644,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,650,000 after buying an additional 460,235 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,417,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

