Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Tucows Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Tucows has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19.

In other Tucows news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $161,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,122,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,311,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 77,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,168 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tucows by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tucows by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tucows by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tucows by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tucows by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

