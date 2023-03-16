Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Tucows Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Tucows has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19.
In other Tucows news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $161,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,122,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,311,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 77,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,168 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.
