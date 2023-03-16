StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYNH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,121,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,446,000 after acquiring an additional 219,576 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,532,000 after acquiring an additional 336,689 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,888,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after acquiring an additional 51,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

