TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGTX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.08. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

