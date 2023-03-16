Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $111.70 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

