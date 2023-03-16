Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 14.5% in February

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

