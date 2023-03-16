Short Interest in Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Expands By 14.6%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS DNIF opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

