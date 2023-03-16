Compugen (CGEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) recently:
- 3/16/2023 – Compugen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – Compugen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
- 2/28/2023 – Compugen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/8/2023 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.
Compugen Price Performance
NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.57.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
