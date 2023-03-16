Compugen (CGEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) recently:

3/16/2023 – Compugen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Compugen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

2/28/2023 – Compugen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2023 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Compugen Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Get Compugen Ltd alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Compugen by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 25.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.