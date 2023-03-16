Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2023 – EyePoint Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2023 – EyePoint Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2023 – EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $2.39 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 265,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

