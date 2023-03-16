Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ingevity Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Ingevity’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGVT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.83. Ingevity has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $90.81.

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

