HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.