Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OVID stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.