Zacks Research Comments on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,823,200 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

