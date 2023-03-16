Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Reduced by Analyst

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sight Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Sight Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sight Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SGHT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 120.91%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

