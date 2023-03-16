Brokers Offer Predictions for Minto Apartment’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.