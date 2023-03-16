Brokers Offer Predictions for The Wendy’s Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WEN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

