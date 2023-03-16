UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $78.34 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,591 shares of company stock worth $6,316,675. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

