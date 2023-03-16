Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Health Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

NYSE UHS opened at $117.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.39. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $116,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,732,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $66,334,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 393.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after buying an additional 453,569 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

