Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lightning eMotors in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lightning eMotors’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Lightning eMotors stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 504,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 356,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,125 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 310,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 563.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 262,826 shares during the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

