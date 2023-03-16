Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.86) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.26) EPS.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,853 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $72,892.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,580.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,853 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $72,892.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,580.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $136,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,685,884.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,528 shares of company stock worth $677,846. Corporate insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.