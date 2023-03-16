Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.86) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.26) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,853 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $72,892.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,580.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,853 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $72,892.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,580.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $136,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,685,884.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,528 shares of company stock worth $677,846. Corporate insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
