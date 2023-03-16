DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

